Suyash Mehta to Become 1st Indian-Origin Referee to Officiate in NBA

Suyash Mehta will become the first Indian-origin referee to officiate in the highly-anticipated NBA 2020-21 season.

According to recent reports, the league will return in December, starting a new season after a short offseason of about 70 days. Several protocols by the league will be placed, limiting and restricting travel while trying to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak. The league will also play a shortened season, hoping to wrap up before the Tokyo Olympics next year.

According to Hoopistani, Suyash Mehta will soon be the first Indian-origin referee to officiate in the NBA for the 2020-21 season. While no other details have been confirmed, Mehta has been with the league for years. In 2015, he officiated at the NBA Summer League and has also worked with the NBA G-League. Last season, he was included in the league’s “non-staff officials” listed under the NBA officiating staff section.