Tourists Will Now Need Identity Documents to Visit Meghalaya

With the date for a formal reopening of Meghalaya for tourists, there are certain guidelines which are being issued for tourists in terms of the documents required to visit the state.

Visitors of Meghalaya will have to register or produce identification documents at the entry point at Umling in the Ri-Bhoi district from December 21. Those documents of entering the State will be checked at the facilitation centre. Visitors can also register online and upload necessary documents to prove their identity.

The system will be similar to the inner line permit (ILP) system which the State wishes to implement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Meghalaya (CM) Conrad Sangma had announced the reopening of the much-sought tourist destination in the Northeast from the 21st of December, 2020.

“Meghalaya reopens its tourism from 21st December 2020. While you’re planning your next trip, here’s what awaits you in the #LandOfClouds,” posted Conrad Sangma on Twitter.