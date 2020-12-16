UP Police Busts Fake Spice Factory Using Donkey Dung & Acid

The Hathras police in Uttar Pradesh have busted a manufacturing unit making spurious and counterfeit spices of local brands using donkey dung and acid.

According to report, the factory owner named Anoop Varshney, who is also the office-bearer of the Hindu Yuva Vahin, has been arrested and the factory itself has been sealed.

During the raid in the Navipur area of the district, the police found several spices which included red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, turmeric and others. However, all of these spices were being made with bogus ingredients like donkey dung, artificial colours that are inedible and even acid and hay. They also mixed local brands together.

The cops have now taken about 27 samples from the factory and have sent it to the laboratories for testing. Once the test results are confirmed, a case will be filed against the owner under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The cops said that they also seized about 300 Kg of “fake spices” from the factory.