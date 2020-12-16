Women cricketers from Meghalaya selected for 10-day tour of UAE

Four Meghalaya women cricketers and two who played for the state as guest players have been selected to take part in a tour of the United Arab Emirates from 19th December, it was announced by the Meghalaya Cricket Association, MCA on Tuesday.

The local players selected are Daiaka Emigale Warjri, Debasmita Dutta, Neha Hajong and Deiphibapynshngain L Mawnai, while the guest players for MCA include Saee Kiran Purandare and Vandana Mahajan.

As per reports, the 10-day tour will be coached and managed by Saranya RS, former Kerala and Karnataka player, and a National Cricket Academy coach, who is also chief coach of the senior women’s state team. They will represent the team, Pathbreakers.

The tour is sponsored by Play True, which is a Trivandrum-based player management and sports marketing company with a vision to help girls become champions, and in association with G-Force Academy, one of the oldest cricket academies in the UAE.

Dutta, who is a resident of Rynjah and an MBA graduate had earlier played for the Karnataka junior team when the MCA was yet to be affiliated to the BCCI.

Meanwhile, Warjri, a resident of Mairang and a 2nd-semester student at Synod College, thanked her coach and the MCA for the golden opportunity.

Hajong, who is studying BCom at St. Anthony’s College, is also thrilled on being selected after her good performance in BCCI tournaments. Similarly, Mawnai, who is studying at Shillong College and is a resident of Mairang, thanked her mentors Peter Jarman Lamare and Leonard Wankhar for grooming them to be good cricketers.

“The MCA is proud of the girls, who are currently in the state team in the Under-23 and senior teams, for making it big. This way the game of cricket will be popularised in the remote places of the state and more girls will come out to play cricket which promises a bright future for them,” the MCA said in a press release.