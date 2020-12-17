Apps to Help You Keep Up With Your New Year Resolutions

As the deadly 2020 has almost come to an end we all are looking forward to a brand new year ahead. 2020 has been quite a different year for everyone around the globe with the outbreak of Covid-19. Definitely, we all have high hopes as well as goals and resolutions for 2021. To help you keep up with your goals, we bring to you few apps which will come tremendously handy to stick to your goals.

Mint: Savings took a back seat with all this Covid-scare. There is an app called Mint which will help you in keeping a track of your expenditure, savings etc. The app is available in android and the good news is it’s free for the users to download. This app helps you manage your day-to-day expenses no matter how small they are. The app brings together your bank accounts, credit cards, bills and investments so you can evaluate for yourself where you stand financially. This a[pp lets you keep your budget in line. Although the app is free, it does have few ads that may annoy you but the tasks it performs is worth few ad-viewing time.

Timely: One of the major issues most of the people face is that they never have enough time to do certain important tasks. Well, the harsh reality is that we spend a lot of time in petty things without even realizing about it. For e.g. you are working on a task and as soon as you open Instagram or Facebook, you find an interesting video. You just can’t resist yourself from watching it. You not only watch that particular video but end up watching a couple of more. That way, you wasted quite a lot of your time without you being realizing about it. So here’s an app Timely that can keep a track of time you take in completing a task. This app not only keeps tabs on how long projects take, but also helps you organize your schedule more efficiently. In this app you can prepare a workweek and can estimate how much time you’ll need you would require to deal with your daily tasks. With this app, you will be able to compare your predictions with the actual time you took to predict.