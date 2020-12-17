Assam Student Raped & Murdered in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a student from Assam has been allegedly raped and murdered in Bengaluru. The girl named Jasmina Akhtar went to Bangalore to study nursing.

She was a student of first-year BSC Nursing and a resident of Howly.

According to reports, the student joined a college in Bengaluru for a course in nursing and her family said that her admission was done through Anisur Rahman, a 21-year-old student at the same college who is also from Assam. Anisur was arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the murder. The first information report registered at the Byadarahalli police station in the city mentions charges of rape and murder.

The victim was brought dead to Anupama Hospital in Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Wednesday by the accused Anisur Rahman. According to the police complaint filed at the Byadarahalli police station, Anisur alerted his neighbours that his girlfriend was unconscious on Wednesday morning around 10:30 am. The police complaint filed by the landlord states that the victim was unconscious and there was bleeding in her genitals. She was rushed to the hospital in Yelahanka by Anisur and his friends.

While the victim hails from Goalpara district in Assam, Anisur Rahman is from Barpeta district in Assam. The victim’s family members say that she did not know Anisur and that he was only helping her with the admission process in her college in Bengaluru.

According to a lawyer connected to the case, the nursing student arrived in Bengaluru on December 14 and contacted Anisur two days later on Wednesday asking for help to encash a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh. Hours later, she was brought dead to Anupala Hospital by Anisur.

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggested that the victim was raped and murdered.

“We will know more after the post-mortem is completed. One of the accused – Anisur Rahman – is arrested and the preliminary investigation suggests a case of rape and murder,” said Rajeev A, a police inspector from Byadarahalli police station who is investigating the case.

“But we have found that they are both from Assam and they are possibly friends from before because the victim’s father knew the accused person Anisur. The woman had just reached Bengaluru this week to start her nursing course and we are investigating what she did from the time she reached here,” said the police official.

According to the investigating police, Anisur Rahman claimed that the victim started bleeding and fell unconscious when they were having consensual sex. However, police are waiting for the post-mortem report to shed more light on this. “We have not found any struggle marks on the body but we can confirm only after the post-mortem report is submitted,” another investigating officer said.

However, the victim’s family said that the police should speed up their investigation and claimed that there are two other persons involved in the case who are currently absconding.