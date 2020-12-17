Manas National Park to introduce Bathing & Feeding Shows of Department Elephants

The Assam Forest Department in a first of its kind initiative has introduced ‘Bathing and Feeding’ shows of the Department Elephants of Manas National Park.

The Forest Department elephants in Manas National Park will be engaged to show the visitors the way the elephants take bath as how they are fed besides showing various other aspects of the life of an elephant.

Informing this Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya tweeted, “Pleased to share with you all! Manas National Park authority, for the first time in entire India has introduced both ‘Bathing & Feeding’ shows of Department elephants including exhibition of various learning aspects about the lives of elephants to amaze visitors.”

“It is to be mentioned that Madhumalai Wildlife Sanctuary,Tamil Nadu has elephant feeding shows but no bathing shows. Visit Manas to experience uniqueness,” Suklabaidya added.