Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric goes international

Known as the Golden Spice, Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric was launched through Neutraceutical company Mt. Meru Medicines in USA via video conference.

The webinar hosted by the Agriculture Department was attended by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Consul General of India in San Francisco, Ambassador Dr TV Nagendra Prasad along with other US participants.

Mt. Meru Medicines collaborated with Lakadong farmers and products using the spice were produced. Mt. Meru Medicines is the first Neutraceutical company in the world to use Lakadong turmeric in its formulation, informed Sangma.

“Happy to launch Lakadong Turmeric through Neutraceutical company Mt. Meru Medicines in USA via VC with Hon’ble Union Agriculture Minister, Sh. Narendra Singh Tomar Ji. This is the culmination of the partnerships built through North East Food Show and SIAL that gave the opportunity for our farmers, entrepreneurs and investors to connect,” Sangma added in a social media post.