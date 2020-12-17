The Winter Tales: Gear Up to Cheer in the Meghalayan Way

Winter is finally here and it’s not just about tucking yourself in under a blanket and watching Netflix.

The real fun is brewing up among the abode of clouds with a handful of tales to be told and absorbed.

Yes, You heard it right! To bring the cheer and warmth, Meghalaya has come up with the Winter Tales to get you out of your beds.

The Winter Tale 2020 is an event presented by The Meghalayan Age and curated by Dakti Craft. This one of its kind event will be held at the grand Pinewood Hotel, Shillong from 18th – 19th December 2020. The two day event will provide a platform for unique talents and entrepreneurs from across the state where they will tell their tales through the medium of food, art craft and music.

This one of its kind initiative is not only going to give out positive vibes but also provide a boost to the local creative community who will be able to showcase their art. With the holiday season upon us, he Winter Tales is bound to emerge as a unique opportunity to beat the covid-blues and mark the beginning of a brand new year. The event will witness some finest craftsmanship from the state including Ethnic Fashion by Daniel Syiem, Traditional Handloom by Kiniho Clothing, Bamboo Crafts, Ceramics, Pottery, Décor and many more.

So, if you are into food, music, craft; just make you way to Pinewood Hotel in Shillong.

Along with the celebration, the authorities have also taken care of the safety measures. Wearing a mask and sanitization of hands have been made mandatory. The visitors have also been advised to maintain social distancing while enjoying the event. Also, downloading the Arogya Setu app has been made mandatory. To contain the spread of the virus, anyone with symptoms of cough, cold or fever will not be permitted to entry. Children below 10 years and adults above 60 years will not be allowed for safety concerns.

Let’s face it- the year has been tough. Hence, we deserve a celebration adhering to the safety guidelines. Hence, to sum up, the Winter Tales is going to be mélange of local artists instilling the spirit of festival and holidays among the beholders.

So, what are you waiting for? Gear up to cheer in the Meghalayan Way!