Tourism Awareness Programme held for Tourist Service Providers at Loktak Lake

India Tourism Imphal, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in collaboration with K B Enterprises organized a “Tourism Awareness Programme”, for tourist service providers of ARICA Club Thanga Chingkha at Loktak Lake, Manipur on December 16.

During the awareness programme the participants were briefed about the Digital Programme- Incredible India Tourist Facilitator Certification (IITFC) course of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Apart from the safety rules and etiquettes, the participants were advised to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr K Romeo Meetei, Faculty, Department of Teacher Education, Manipur University and also Secretary India Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), NE Zone, Kunjabihari, Proprietor, K B Enterprises attended the programme as resource persons.

The event also focused on the promotion of the tourism industry in the state as well as the promotion of water sports at Loktak Lake.

A total of 40 participants, including boatman and local club members attended the programme. The organisers distributed T-Shirts, caps and masks to the participants.