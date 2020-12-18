Assam Government Releases Holiday List for 2021

The Assam Government has released the holiday list for the year 2021. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held on 13th December.

“The Cabinet approved the holiday list for 2021. General Holidays will be 34 days and restricted holidays will be 31 days.” posted Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal.

All offices under the Government of Assam and Magisterial Courts in Assam will remain closed for the following days:

14th and 15th January – Magh Bihu, Tusu Puja

23rd January – Netaji’s Birthday

26th January – Republic Day/ Gwther Bathou San

31st January – Me-Dam-Me-Fi

27th February- Bir Chilarai Divas

28th March – Dol Jatra

2nd April- Good Friday

14th, 15th and 16th April- Bohag Bihu

21st April- Sati Sadhani Divas

1st May- May Day

12th May- Tithi of Damodar Deva

14th May- Id-Ul-Fitr

26th May- Buddha Purnima

27th May- Birthday Tithi of Madhav Dev

21st July- Id-Uz-Zuha

15th August- Independence Day

19th August- Mohharam (Half Holiday)

27th August- Tithi of Madhav Dev

30th august- Janmasthami

8th September- Tithi of Srimanta Sankaradeva

2nd October- Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi

12th, 13th and 14th October- Durga Puja

15th October- Bijaya Dasami and Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankaradeva

18th October- Kati Bihu

20th October- Lakshmi Puja (Half Holiday)

4th November- Kali Puja and Diwali

6th November- Bhai Dooj

10th November- Chath Puja

19th November- Guru Nanak Dev’s Birthday

24th November- Lachit Divas

2nd December- Asom Divas (Su-Ka-Fa)

25th December- Christmas Day

This list has been confirmed by the Governor of Assam as published on 18th December, 2020.