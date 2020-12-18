Assam Government Releases Holiday List for 2021

The Assam Government has released the holiday list for the year 2021. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held on 13th December.
“The Cabinet approved the holiday list for 2021. General Holidays will be 34 days and restricted holidays will be 31 days.” posted Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal.
All offices under the Government of Assam and Magisterial Courts in Assam will remain closed for the following days:
14th and 15th January – Magh Bihu, Tusu Puja
23rd January – Netaji’s Birthday
26th January – Republic Day/ Gwther Bathou San
31st January – Me-Dam-Me-Fi
27th February- Bir Chilarai Divas
28th March – Dol Jatra
2nd April- Good Friday
14th, 15th and 16th April- Bohag Bihu
21st April- Sati Sadhani Divas
1st May- May Day
12th May- Tithi of Damodar Deva
14th May- Id-Ul-Fitr
26th May- Buddha Purnima
27th May- Birthday Tithi of Madhav Dev
21st July- Id-Uz-Zuha
15th August- Independence Day
19th August- Mohharam (Half Holiday)
27th August- Tithi of Madhav Dev
30th august- Janmasthami
8th September- Tithi of Srimanta Sankaradeva
2nd October- Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
12th, 13th and 14th October- Durga Puja
15th October- Bijaya Dasami and Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankaradeva
18th October- Kati Bihu
20th October- Lakshmi Puja (Half Holiday)
4th November- Kali Puja and Diwali
6th November- Bhai Dooj
10th November- Chath Puja
19th November- Guru Nanak Dev’s Birthday
24th November- Lachit Divas
2nd December- Asom Divas (Su-Ka-Fa)
25th December- Christmas Day
This list has been confirmed by the Governor of Assam as published on 18th December, 2020.