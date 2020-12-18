Congress leader Ajanta Neog likely to join BJP

The Congress leader Ajanta Neog is likely to join BJP in the presence of the BJP Home Secretary Amit Shah. As per reports Shah is supposed to visit the state on December 26.

The development comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections slated to be held in April 2021.

As per reports, the Golaghat MLA had visited Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently, however, the decision in connection to her joining the Saffron party is yet to be announced.

Earlier, in July the news of Neog joining BJP has surfaced online, but she denied the claims.