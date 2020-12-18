Direct Flight Service From Delhi-Shillong from December 21

FlyBig to operate a direct flight on the New Delhi-Shillong-New Delhi route from December 21.

The maiden 72-seater Bombardier Q400 aircraft will take off from New Delhi at 10 am and land at the Umroi Airport at 1.10 pm. The flight from Umroi will take off at 1.50 pm and land in New Delhi at 4 pm.

“At the same time when we start tourism, I am happy to inform that the first flight from Delhi to Shillong will also start on December 21,” said chief minister Conrad Sangma to the media.

“We will ensure that the flight from Delhi to Shillong is operational at least twice a week. But the first flight will take off on the 21st (December),” he added.