Female Cop Buys Shoes for Elderly Woman Walking Barefoot, Netizens Laud Her Act of Kindness

In today’s busy world every one of us is racing for something. We have no time for anyone. However, a little act of kindness in the midst of the fast-paced life can make a lot of difference.

One such example is a woman SHO from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. While on duty, SHO Ekta Singh came across an elderly woman walking barefoot in cold. On questioning, the old lady said that she doesn’t enough money to buy any footwear for herself. The melted the heart of the lady in uniform.

Without wasting time, Ekta went on to buy a pair of shoes for the old lady. she even helped the her to wear the pair.

The picture of this kind act soon went viral on social media. Netizens showered praises and blessings for Ekta Singh for her noble act.