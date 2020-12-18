Groom stabbed to death by friends for refusing liquor

In a shocking incident, a groom was stabbed to death just a few hours after his wedding by his friends in a village in Uttar Pradesh. Reports claim that the groom refused to offer more liquor to some of his friends and out of rage his friends stabbed him to death.

The incident took place on Monday night in a village near Aligarh when the groom went to meet his friends to celebrate his marriage.

As per reports, the accused were already in a drunk state so the groom refused to arrange more alcohol for them. This resulted in an argument and one of the friends stabbed him in a fit of rage. Although the victim was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.