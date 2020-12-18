Hagrama Backfires: Gauhati HC Orders Promod Boro-Led BTC to Maintain Status Quo

A bench of the Gauhati High Court has asked Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) which was formed just three days ago to maintain status quo.

This was in response to a writ petition filed by former BTC Chief Executive Member and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The petition has stated that the Chief Executive Member and other elected members have been appointed in violation of Constitutional provisions.

The BPF also alleged in its petition that rules laid under the Election Rules of 2004 were violated too. The next date of hearing has been fixed as December 22. The case was heard by Justice Suman Shyam. The BTC was formed on December 15, Monday.

UPPL president Promod Boro has been appointed as the Chief Executive Member of BTC.