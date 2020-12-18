Indian Air Force Officer Stabbed with Knife in Guwahati

In an unfortunate incident, an official of the Indian Air Force was allegedly stabbed with a knife by a goon outside a Guwahati based restaurant nearby GS Road last Sunday.

Sources informed that 5 officers of the Indian Armed Forces went out to a restaurant for dinner and got themselves involved in a heated argument with two civilians which later turned into a scuffle. One of the officials was allegedly stabbed by one of the civilians and got himself injured.

Both the culprits however managed to escape from the crime spot.

An FIR was lodged in this regard at the Dispur Police Station.

The FIR copy reads, “I along with my 5 colleagues went to a restaurant namely (Nuts and Brew, GS Road) on last Sunday at the evening hours. While we were having dinner, two local goons tried barging in and passed lewd comments to the lady officers that were there in the group. After being protested, they were shunned by the pub administration. However, they were not done with just this. After clearing off, at around 10:30 PM, we were heading back to our mess, and were waiting for the car at the valet; the goons showed up and taking advantage of the situation started a brawl in front of the restaurant on the main road (GS road). Unsure of their intentions, we still tried to pacify the situation thinking of the safety of the females first. However, these goons started abusing and fighting. When stopped, one of the guys stabbed me with a knife. The other culprit managed to escape from the crime scene. After sustaining injuries, I was admitted to Down Town Hospital.”

The source further informed that the officer being stabbed held the culprit by his neck while bleeding profusely from his abdomen area, and called the police. Though there was a huge crowd gathered, none cared to call the police or an ambulance and were just being mute spectators of the event. When medical attention became a necessity, the officer walked to the Down Town hospital half-conscious accompanied by the lady officers.

Following the incident, the restaurant staff insured that the culprit will be taken care of, but when asked about after getting the wounded officer admitted to the hospital, it was found that he ran away in his car, the source stated.

A case of attempt to murder was also registered against two unidentified goons at the Dispur Police Station (case no 3150/2020) under section 294a/326/392/307 of the Indian Penal Code.

It is to be noted that the official had sustained two major injuries on his head and stomach and one minor injury on his left hand.

Meanwhile, he was shifted to 151 Base Hospital.

The identities of the Indian Armed Force officials have been kept undisclosed due to security reasons.