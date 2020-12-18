SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states and Union Territories to set up committees to conduct monthly fire safety audit of hospitals, including the COVID-19 ones.

The states have been asked to appoint a nodal officer responsible for ensuring adherence to fire safety norms in the hospitals.

Hospitals which do not have No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the fire department have also been ordered to acquire it at the earliest to prevent facing any actions.

The Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also directed states and UTs to ensure that all guidelines and norms pertaining to COVID-19 were implemented. Along with i, the bench also adivised the government to come up with a mechanism to give rotational break to doctors and healthcare professionals working continuously since April.