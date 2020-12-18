Soon All Highway Toll Plazas will be Barrier Free

The Centre is planning to remove toll plazas from across the country in the next two years said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

As per reports, the centre is working with the Russian Government and will move on to a Global Positioning System (GPS) technology-based toll collection to ensure seamless movement of vehicles across the country.

“With the help of Russian Government we have accepted the GPS system and in the next two years we will have a toll collection system running on GPS technology,” Gadkari said at the Assocham Foundation Week event. “In two years, India will be toll naka (barrier) free,” the minister stated.

Further, with the use of the GPS based toll collection system, toll income of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in next five years is expected to be Rs 1,34,000 crore