Vice President M.Venkaiah Nadu to release Governor Pillai’s 125th Book

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu is releasing Mizoram Governor P.S.Sreedharan Pillai’s 125th book, titled ‘Oh, Mizoram’ – a collection of English poems, today.

Remarkably, during this pandemic period of about 10 months, Pillai, a prolific writer himself has authored 18 books on various subjects, including two collections of poems in Malayalam, and one collection of poems in English. His works are of the subjects – ranging across history, law, political science, economy, social, travelogues, poetry, satire, literature, etc.

Vice-President Naidu will release the book which is published by the Indus Scrolls Press at India International Centre, New Delhi on today at 4 pm. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State i/c PMO, will be presiding over the function. Pu Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram will receive the book and also deliver the Keynote Address.

VP Joy, IAS, Secretary, Coordination & Security, Cabinet Secretariat and Prafulla Ketkar, Editor, Organiser will deliver speeches. The Governor will also be attending the function.