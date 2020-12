The government of Assam has notified for closure of all the trades in respect of Hookah Bar operating within the city of Guwahati.

“No further renewal/ issuance of trade license for Hookah Bar will be entertained by Guwahati Municipal Corporation for which the said activities are to be closed within a period of 7 days,” states an order issued by the Commissioner, GMC.

The order has been issued on December 18, 2020.