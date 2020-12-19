Indian Panorama announces official selection for 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020

The 51st International Film Festival of India announces the selection of Indian Panorama films for the year 2020. The selected films will be showcased on the big screen for all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films, during the 8 days film festival in Goa, from 16th-24th January 2021.

Selected from a wide pool of 183 contemporary Indian Films, the collection of films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of Indian film Industry. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to selection of Indian Panorama films.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising of twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker, Screenwriter, and Producer, John Mathew Matthan. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:

Dominic Sangma, Filmmaker and Screenwriter Jadumoni Dutta, Filmmaker, Screenwriter and Producer Kala Master, Choreographer Kumar Sohoni, Filmmaker and writer Rama Vij, Actor and Producer Ramamurthy B, Filmmaker Sanghamitra Chaudhuri, Filmmaker and Journalist Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Filmmaker Satinder Mohan, Film Critic and Journalist Sudhakar Vasantha, Filmmaker and Producer T Prasanna Kumar, Film Producer U Radhakrishnan, Ex-Secretary, FFSI

The Indian panorama Feature Film Jury selected 20 Feature films. Jury’s choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2020 is the film SAAND KI AANKH (Hindi) directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Three Mainstream films are also selected under Indian Panorama Section of 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020 by an Internal Committee of DFF based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and PRODUCER’S GUILD.

List of 23 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2020 is as follows: