PM delivers keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020, on saturday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also presented the ‘ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award’ to Ratan Tata, who received the award on behalf of the TATA Group.

Addressing the gathering the Prime Minister commended the business community for their contribution to nation-building. He said now the industry has complete freedom to touch the sky and urged them to take full advantage of it, put your full strength in the coming years for a self-reliant India, he said.

The Prime Minister said the country today is with Enterprise and Wealth Creators giving opportunities to crores of youth. The Government is continuing efforts to build an efficient and friendly Ecosystem. He urged the industry to ensure that its benefits reach the last mile by bringing reforms within the industry like more inclusion of women and young talent, adopting the best practices of the world as soon as possible, corporate governance and profit sharing.

The Prime Minister said even during the pandemic, when the whole world is troubled for investment, record FDI and PFI have come to India as the world trusts the Indian economy now. He gave a call for the industry to increase the domestic investment drastically in line with the increased confidence of the world.

He lamented the poor investment in Research & Development by Indian Industry, comparing with America where 70% of the investment on R&D is from the private sector. He asked the Indian industry to increase their investments in R&D especially in sectors like agriculture, defense, space, energy, construction, pharma and transport sector. He further said in every sector, all the companies should earmark a certain amount for R&D.

The Prime Minister remarked that the world is moving rapidly towards the fourth industrial revolution, challenges will come in the form of new technology and many solutions will also come. He said today is the time to plan and act. He urged the business leaders to come together every year and connect every goal with one larger goal of Nation Building. He said the coming 27 years, when free India will reach its century, will not only determine India’s global role, but it will test both the dreams and dedication of Indians. He said this is the time to show the Capability, Commitment and Courage of Indian Industry to the world. He stressed that not only achieving self-reliance is important rather how soon we achieve this goal is equally important.