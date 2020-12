BJP is leading ahead in most of the seats in Assam’s Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) polls.

The counting for ballots began at 8 AM for the 36 seats.

Initial trends shows- BJP is leading in 18 of the 35 seats it contested.

Polling for 36 TAC constituencies in parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup (Metro).

BJP is contesting in 35 council seats while its ally AGP has contested in one seat and Congress is contesting in all 36 seats.