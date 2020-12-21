Assam Govt Provides Scooters to Girl Students

The Assam Government has started the distribution of scooters to girls who have passed higher secondary examination, 2020 with first division.

A total of 22,034 petrol-driven scooters and 211 battery driven scooters are to be provided to a total of 22,245 girl students across Assam.

“Under the scheme, our government will provide scooters to 22,245 girl students across Assam” tweeted the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal with delight after attending Dr Baniktala Kakaty Merit Award presentation ceremony as chief guest at Numali Jalah Parade Ground, Amingaon, Guwahati on 20th of December.