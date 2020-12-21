Assam MLA Ajanta Neog removed from Golaghat district president’s post

Assam MLA Ajanta Neog has been removed by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, APCC from the post of Golaghat district president’s post.

The move came amid speculations that the four-time MLA from Golaghat constituency and former state minister may join the BJP.

Neog was removed from the post of District Congress Committee President of Golaghat with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the party’s state unit on Friday night.

“This has the approval of All India Congress Committee,” the two-line order said without giving any reason for the action.

As per reports, Neog recently held a meeting with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal at his official residence in the presence of State Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress legislator, however, said she had met the chief minister and the senior BJP leader to discuss issues related to her constituency.

There have been speculations that Neog along with other Congress leaders may join the saffron party after some irregularities were reported within the party.