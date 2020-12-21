Assam Police Official Completely COVID Free

Assam Police in its latest tweet announces that the department is completely COVID-free since the first person tested +ve on June 11, 2020.
Till now 4965 personnel have been infected in the police department. Of whom, 23 made the supreme sacrifice.
The department also prayed for the departed souls who lost their lives fighting the deadly virus with utmost bravery and confidence.
