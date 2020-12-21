No Single Party Will be Able to Pose Any Challenge for BJP Across Assam: HBS

No single opposition party on its own will be able to pose a challenge to the BJP-led NDA in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections.

Assam Finance Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In the Barak Valley, we will have some contest with the Congress and the AIUDF, while in upper Assam we will face some contest from the Congress at some seats and from Independents in others. In Bodoland, we will be in contest with the BPF. As such we will have contest with different parties at different places. But no single party will be able to pose any challenge for us across the State.”

Further the minister expressed confidence that the BJP will be able to retain power in Dispur after the 2021 Assembly polls.