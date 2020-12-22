Hacks for a Healthy Winter

Winter is finally here and it’s the time when we need to push our immune system a little bit more. Eating nourished warm food, sleeping well and staying active are some important aspects to keep one healthy during winters.

Healthy Diet or Food:

Eating a well-balanced diet including whole grains, lean meats, fish, poultry, legumes, nuts and seeds, herbs and spices as well as plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables are essential to the boost immune system. We can also have an optimum intake of foods rich in vitamin C, as it helps to strengthen our immune system and to keep our body healthy.

Exercise:

Physical activity is an important aspect to keep one fit throughout the winter. Daily routine of yoga or any form of physical activity will help to keep you warm and boosts the immune system improving defence against seasonal ailments like flu and colds.

Skin Trouble:

Damaged skin is one of the perils of winter. Cold weather damages skin resulting in dry, and itchy skin, chapped lips, and cracked heels. Skin care in winter is a must include moisturising, applying sun protection creams and increasing intake of water.

Water:

Drink required amount of water every day and stay hydrated. Water helps to clean our system and remove toxins, carry nutrients to the body cells and help balance body fluid.

Sleep:

A good amount of sleep helps to keep the body’s immune system healthy, eliminates stress hormone cortisol and burns calories. Sleep is non-negotiable factor for maintaining good health.

Hygiene:

Maintain good hygiene, wash hands to keep the bacteria and viruses to stop spreads of germs.

Checkup Your Health Regularly:

Winter season precautions include keeping a check on health conditions by opting for regular health checkup. As cold weather triggers health problems like asthma, flu, sore throat, painful joints, and increased risk of heart attacks as low temperature makes blood pressure to rise and puts more pressure on heart. Preventive health checkup is best way beat the winter diseases and to enjoy good health even in the chilled weather.

Quit Smoking:

Smoking makes individual susceptible towards respiratory infections in winter hence one should quit smoking.

Vitamin D:

Go outdoor and soak in the warm sun, our body requires vitamin D – which is essential for maintaining health and immunity, Vitamin D is also required to regulate the mood.

Clothing:

Wear woollen clothes to keep you warm when you go out.

Now is the time to think about winter season health prevention only if you want to avoid being sick and to avoid antibiotics and other drugs, follow above mentioned tips to have safe and a healthy winter.

