5 UK Returnees Test Positive for Coronavirus in Delhi

Five persons on a flight that landed in Delhi from the UK capital London tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, airports in India have been put on alert and passengers arriving from Britain on direct or transit flights are being made to undergo RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.

The government has already announced a ban on flight arrivals from the UK starting midnight of Tuesday (December 22) till midnight of December 31.

Nodal officer for COVID-19 at Delhi airport said the samples have been sent for laboratory testing and the infected passengers have been taken to a care centre.

“Five out of 266 passengers and crew members of a flight, which arrived at Delhi airport from London last night, have tested positive for COVID-19. Their samples have been sent to NCDC for research and they have been sent to a care centre,” the officer said.