Arunachal’s Solomon Sangchoju Shines  In Malayalam Sports Drama

Solomon Sangchoju from Arunachal Pradesh will be seen playing an Important Character Role in the upcoming Malayalam Sports Drama ‘Aaha’. The film was scheduled to be released in April 2020 but got postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A music video of the movie has been released and we can see glimpses of Solomon in it. Although it is not clear as to what kind of role he is going to play in the movie, apart from being the front-man of a Sports Team, but it’s crystal clear that he has transformed his physical appearance completely for the Sports Drama. “Aaha” also marks him to be the “First Male Artist from Arunachal” to work in a Malayalam cinema.

The movie is directed and edited by Bibin Paul Samuel, Cinematography is handled by Rahul Deep Balachandran, Music is given by Sayanora Philip and Produced by Prem Abraham under the banner ZSAZSA PRODUCTIONS.

Starring in the leads are Indrajith Sukumaran, Santhy Balachandran (Jallikattu fame – India’s Oscar Entry 2020), Amith Chakalakkal and Ashwin Kumar.

The trailer of the movie is yet to be out and the film will release next year, most likely by April. You can see the exclusive behind the scenes pictures of the movie.