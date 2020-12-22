‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Owner Opens New Restaurant in Delhi, Indian & Chinese on Menu

Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ is all set to host you at his newly opened restaurant at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi.

As per reports, Kanta Prasad’s new restaurant will have both Indian & Chinese cuisines.

Speaking to the media in this regard, Kanta Prasad said, “We’re very happy, God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here.”

“The new restaurant has a kitchen, a bathroom, and six tables along with chairs that can accommodate at least 20 customers at a time,” said Prasad. He added the donations that poured into his account after the video went viral helped him start his new restaurant.

“Starting a new restaurant was the idea of the people who supported me or donated money,” he said.

Prasad said from morning till noon, he will manage the restaurant and later his son will take the charge. “With this new restaurant, we are trying our fortune in the business. I hope people will come to our new restaurant and support us,” he said. He added his son was unemployed after he lost his job as a ward boy at a hospital.