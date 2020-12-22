CJI Bobde graces ‘Meet on Green Mizoram’ in Aizawl

Chief Justice of India, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde reached Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to the state. The Chief Justice of India graced a programme ‘Meet on Green Mizoram’ at the Conference Hall of Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Bobde pointed out that the role of the judiciary goes beyond that of merely responding to an environmental crisis; it has a significant responsibility in upholding the environmental rule of law. He added that the judiciary should, wherever there is an opportunity; make its contribution in promoting compliance with the best principles of environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Stressing on the importance of conserving and preserving the environment, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said that, “the environment is one issue that concerns all generations.” He further said that understanding how the environment works and keeping it healthy requires knowledge and skills in many disciplines and pointed that it is an interdisciplinary field that integrates fields like biology, ecology, earth science, geography, atmospheric science, mathematics and many others. He mentioned that the conference was a step in the right direction and a better understanding of the environment and its protection is necessary for arresting further degradation. He further said that the Green Mizoram Day which is celebrated every year stands as an example for other states to follow.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who also spoke on the occasion highlighted the importance of Green Mizoram Day and the achievements in environmental protection since the inception of the programme many years back. He stated that it is necessary for environmental protection and economic growth, to go hand in hand in the march towards development. He also mentioned the steps taken by the state in developing the bamboo resources for sustainable growth and stated that the government is committed to the preservation of the environment.

The programme was also attended by two Judges of the Gauhati High Court – Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Nelson Sailo. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Jitendra Kumar and President of CYMA, Mizoram’s largest NGO Vanlalruata spoke on Green Mizoram and steps taken for the preservation of the environment in the state.

Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly Lalrinliana Sailo; Vice Chairman of State Planning Board H Rammawi, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh also attended today’s programme besides the senior officials of the state government.