Justice Bobde Becomes 1st CJI in 30 Yrs to Vist Mizoram

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to the Northeastern state.

This is the first time in 30 years that a chief justice is visiting Mizoram.

Justice Bobde took part in a programme, ‘Meet on Green Mizoram’, at the conference hall of the Mizoram assembly in the afternoon.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Law Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, two judges of the Gauhati High Court — Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Nelson Sailo, among others, attended the event.

Speaking at the programme, Justice Bobde said the role of the judiciary goes beyond that of merely responding to an environmental crisis.

“It has a significant responsibility in upholding the environmental laws,” he said.

Wherever there is an opportunity, the judiciary should make its contribution in promoting compliance with the best principles of environmental conservation and sustainable development, Justice Bobde added.