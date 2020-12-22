Oil Employees Abducted in Arunachal

Two employees of a private oil-drilling company were abducted on Monday from their drilling site in Changlang district of southern Arunachal Pradesh.

Two officials, PK Gogoi, a resident of Sivasagar is a drilling Superintendent and Ram Kumar who originally hails from Bihar is a radio operator working under the company in the Khumchaikha in Innao area under Diyun police station in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The duo was abducted at around 6 pm on Monday by the armed gang.

The employees were engaged in a private oil company named M/s Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Limited, operating on many drilling sites in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Police have continued investigation against the armed gang.