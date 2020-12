Senior citizens and women of Assam will be able to avail special buses under the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) free of cost.

ASTC is expected to start the service in Guwahati in the first phase from January. Meanwhile, these special buses in Guwahati will be called pink buses.

ASTC chairman Ashok Bhattarai stated that senior citizens and women, as soon as they see the striking colour from a distance, would know there is a free travel option for them.