Gauhati High Court Orders Floor of Newly-Elected BTC

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered composite floor tests of the newly-elected Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) by December 26.

The order comes after the court heard a petition by Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Earlier this month UPPL chief Pramod Boro has been sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member of the BTC.

Although BPF emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, but the BJP (supported by the UPPL and GSP) formed the Council. The BJP won nine seats and the UPPL 12. The GSP won one seat.

It is to be mentioned that since the election results were declared December 12, UUPL and BJP members were kept in a hotel in Guwahati. Later these members were moved to Shillong. Even BPF has kept its members under watch in Kokrajhar.