Itanagar Zoo Reopens After 9 Months

The Biological Park Itanagar, popularly known as Itanagar Zoo has reopened for visitors and tourists after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo was closed for public visit on March 21.

Zoo’s Curator Raya Flago said that the biological park would have to adhere to the latest COVID-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Zoo Authority.

The dos and donts say five groups of up to 20 visitors each would be allowed in a day and all staff and visitors shall be screened at the zoo entry gate with a thermal scanner.

Masks are a must for every visitor inside the zoo from the time of entry to the exit.

“Visitors should neither spit nor chew tobacco and other prohibited products. Smoking inside zoo premises is also prohibited,” he added.