Mizoram: Sports minister visits newly dedicated Khelo India State Centre of Excellence

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte visited the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence at RG Sports Stadium today which was launched yesterday along with 7 other such Centres in 7 states across the country.

The Minister who was accompanied by officials of the Sports & Youth Services Department and representatives of various sports associations visited the site where they deliberated on starting the centre as soon as possible. He also visited the ongoing works of the Outdoor Gym at R. Dengthuama Hall near the Centre and the proposed Aizawl Indoor Stadium at Republic Venthlang locality.

The Khelo India State Centre of Excellence has been initially allocated three sporting disciplines – Boxing, Weightlifting leh Judo for development. The Centre is expected to train 300 sports persons in these disciplines. With an allocation of Rs. 225.75 for the Centre, it is expected to function in January 2021.