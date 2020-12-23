New Covid-19 Strain: Mumbai & Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew

The Maharashtra as well as the Karnataka government has announced a night curfew to ensure there is no spike in Covid-19 cases during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed night curfew (between 10 pm and 6 am) in the state, starting today. The CM also announced that the night curfew in Karnataka will remain in place till January 2.

Addressing media, state’s Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the night curfew has been imposed to prevent the spread of the new strain of virus found in the United Kingdom.

“Between December 23 and January 2, no function or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm. It applies to every kind of functions,” said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on being asked if Christmas celebrations would be allowed on December 25.

Meanwhile in Mumbai the police will also ensure that no shops or establishments function beyond the stipulated time limits assigned by the government.

The Maharashtra government had on Monday announced a night curfew from Tuesday till January 5 to ensure there is no spike in Covid-19 cases during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, when many people celebrate on the roads.