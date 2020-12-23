PM to release next instalment under PM-KISAN on 25 December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on 25th December 2020 at 12 noon via video conferencing. With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families.

Prime Minister will also have a conversation with farmers from six different States during the event. The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.