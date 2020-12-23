Rahul Gandhi to Hold Protest Demonstration Against Farm Laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a delegation of party’s leaders and parliamentarians in a march to the President’s House Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday against the three agriculture laws.

Several Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana, who have been sitting on a dharna at Delhi’s Janata Mantar against farm laws, have decided to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s border crossing points with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur continued to remain closed on Wednesday because of the farmers’ protest even as the traffic police have suggested alternative routes for motorists.