Union Ministry Releases Pending Salaries of Teachers in Meghalaya

The Centre has released the fund tuning to Rs 158 crore for Meghalaya for payment of pending salaries of teachers in the State and other education-related activities under Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Taking to his Twitter handle Meghalaya CM Cornad Sangma wrote,”I would like to express my gratitude to the @EduMinOfIndia for the release of the SSA funds yesterday which will cover the pending salaries of the teachers in our State. The Dept. is now working for release of the same to the districts at the earliest.”

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed that the relentless pursuance on the matter to the Centre had proven to be fruitful as the Union Education Ministry had released the fund on December 21.

The fund which was released by the Centre will be used for the payment of the pending salaries of the SSA teachers till the month of December and training the elementary and secondary education teachers.