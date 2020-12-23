Vehicles Without FASTags Will Pay Twice as Toll Fee from Jan 1

Vehicle owners moving along the national highway will have to pay double the toll if they do not affix ‘FASTags’ on the vehicles.

The Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, has stated that the National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) programme has been implemented on a pan-India basis from January 1.

“The user fee will be collected only through FASTag and vehicles without valid FASTag will have to pay double the user fee at all toll plazas in all lanes,” a release stated.

According to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, lanes at toll plazas will be reserved exclusively for FASTag users. Non-FASTag users will be charged double the normal toll if they pass through FASTag lanes, according to the rules.