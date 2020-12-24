20,000 Kisan Sena Members to March From UP in Support of Farm Laws

Around 20,000 members of the farmers union Kisan Sena will be marching to Delhi from Western Uttar Pradesh today in support of farm laws.

Members will be joining the march from areas like Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar, reported PTI.

“We have written to the authorities concerned for permission regarding our march to Delhi but have not got reply. In any case, around 20,000 of Kisan Sena supporters will be en route to Delhi to meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday,” Kisan Sena convener Thakur Gauri Shankar Singh told news agency PTI.

“We want to meet the minister and inform him that the ongoing protests on Delhi’s borders by unions from Punjab and Haryana no doubt comprise farmers but they do not represent farmers of all India or other states like UP,” Mr Singh said.

He added that his faction will apprise the government of the issues that affect farmers in other states and in UP.