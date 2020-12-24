Air India Flight with CJI Bobde Makes Emergency Landing

An Air India flight carrying Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde was returned to Kolkata airport minutes after taking off, due to technical glitch.

According to the reports, Bobde was travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad after attending a function at Tripura High Court on Wednesday.

The Kolkata airport director confirmed that the chief justice was on board the flight and he would depart to Hyderabad today, tweeted ANI.

“Air India’s Kolkata-Hyderabad flight returned back soon after taking off & declared full emergency due to technical reasons yesterday. Chief Justice of India was on board the flight. He will depart for Hyderabad today,” said Kolkata Airport Director.