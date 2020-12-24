Assam: AHSEC Releases New Textbook on Bihu

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) released a new textbook on Bihu on December 24.

The new textbook titled ‘Asomor Bihu Utsav’ has been introduced to raise awareness and knowledge among the students about the culture and tradition associated with the festival of Bihu.

The higher secondary first year students (HS) of current year will be able to opt this paper as an elective subject. The subject will carry total 100 marks—30 in theories, 70 in practical exams.

The syllabus and lessons have been prepared by the likes of Jaykanta Gandhia, Khagen Gogoi and Ismail Hossain.