Brawl Inside BTC Council in Floor Test; BJP-UPPL-GSP Wins Floor Test

The alliance comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party won the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) floor test.

The alliance led by UPPL president Pramod Boro got the support of 22 members. With this majority, Pramod Bodo will lead the BTC as its Chief Executive Member (CEM).

Earlier today a heated state of affairs has been witnessed in the ongoing BTC council floor test of the BJP-UPPL-GSP BTC’s coalition government challenged by the BPF in Kokrajhar.

In a latest update, the Bodoland People’s Front led by Hagrama Mohilary are carrying out an intense protest at the BTC session. Heated exchanges are taking place among the parties.

The “Composite Floor Test” to elect the new CEM of the Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) followed after the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered for a confidence motion on or before December 26.

The order was issued after Mohilary filed a writ petition challenging the appointment of UPPL’s Pramod Boro as the new CEM.

Meanwhile it was reported that members of Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) created a huge ruckus in the council snatching speaker’s mike chanting slogans.