Manipur Govt to construct 37 Museums to preserve and promote Cultural Heritage of the state

In an effort to protect and preserve the cultural heritage of Manipur, the state government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 3,88,50,000 (Three Crore Eighty-Eight Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) for the construction of 37 tribal museums in different parts of Manipur.

Informing this in a tweet, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh wrote, “With Christmas just around the corner, It gives me immense pleasure to share that the State Government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 3,88,50,000 (Three Crore Eighty-Eight Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) for construction of 37 tribal museums in different parts of Manipur. These museums will not only play an important role in preserving the cultural heritage but also provide a space to learn about the culture of different tribal communities of Manipur. May this Christmas bring peace, prosperity and harmony among every communities in Manipur.”

Singh further added that the fund for the construction of Tribal museums has been transferred to the ten districts of Imphal East, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Tamenglong and Noney.