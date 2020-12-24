Team NIMAS Successfully Completes Month Long Expedition in Arunachal Pradesh

Team National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMAS) has successfully completed a month long epic expedition covering all the major seven rivers of Arunachal Pradesh wef 22 Nov 2020 to 23 DEC 2020.

Congratulations ‘Team NIMAS’ for successfully completing all 7 phases of Arunachal River Rafting Exploration Expedition and setting National record being the 1st Team to complete rafting on 7 major rivers of Arunachal in a month long expedition covering total of more than 700 kms pic.twitter.com/qNuJYGa6ti — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 24, 2020

The team led by Col. Sarfraz Singh, Director, NIMAS comprised of 10 local youths of the state and 15 army personnel from NIMAS. The aim of the expedition was to explore Arunachal Pradesh through the major tributaries of Brahmaputra and promote adventure tourism in the state. It was also in the line with Central Government Fit India Movement.

The expedition has also set a new National Record by covering a total distance of 720 kms on Seven Rivers namely kameng, Dibang, Nao-dihing, lohit, subhansri, siyom and siyang. The highly skilled rafting team of NIMAS negotiated more than 300 rapids which included 27 grade V , 41 grade IV and 98 grade III plus rapids. There were large number of stretches on these rivers which were done for the first time.

After this record breaking expedition team NIMAS Dirang will now launch first Winter Trekking Expedition on the famous Bailey’s Trail in the month of Jan 2021.